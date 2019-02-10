A bedroom is that special place where you escape to when you need to relax and rejuvenate. So it's important to create a comfortable, luxurious and intimate space with the right decor.
Linen Drawer's range of top quality bedding and bed linens can help you turn your bedroom into that sanctuary.
For the bedroom they offer bed-linen ranges which they produce from pure cotton percale as well as from pure linen. They also sell quality winter sheeting, duvets and pillows, blankets and throws, mattress protectors and bed wraps. Their bedding sets are made from natural fibres, which are healthy and hypoallergenic.
Everything they sell is designed to ensure that you and your family have a good night’s sleep, every night.
Win a Linen Drawer voucher valued at R2000 in IOL's MyHeart competition. The voucher is redeemable at their online store www.linendrawer.co.za.
How to enter:
Tell us who you love and why: whether it's the love of your life, your BFF, your cat, your mom, your boss or your second-removed cousin on your grandmother's side, we want to know why you appreciate them so much. If you are our pick for the best story of the day, you will win one of our amazing prizes, which includes a Linen Drawer voucher, and be entered into the grand prize draw.
So send an email to [email protected] telling us your #MyHeart story.
You can also DM us on Facebook or Twitter, or tag us on Instagram.
Or download our app on Android or IOS and use our MOJO feature to send us your entry.
TIP: The more words the better, and if you have pics and videos, you can send that too.
The competition runs from February 1 to 28.
Winners will be notified by March 1.
Winners will be notified by email or phone, so please send us your contact details with your entry.
Competition Rules:
Selected story entries, pictures and videos will be published on iol.co.za and our social media pages. The winners' names will be published on our website and social media pages.
Your privacy is important to us. When you enter a competition with us, we ask for your name, email address and mobile number. We use email addresses to notify winners to let them know they have won a prize. We use the mobile numbers provided in order to contact the winner and for prize delivery.
The competition is only open to people residing in South Africa.
Employees of Independent Media, the sponsors & their agents, or any company associated with the competition & their immediate families are not eligible to enter. • Prizes are not redeemable for cash. • The judge’s decision is final and no correspondence will be entered into. • Receipt of entries will not be acknowledged. • The entrant accepts that entry to the competition does not constitute a contract or any form of legal commitment between the entrant and IOL.