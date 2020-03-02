Win a Linen Drawer voucher valued at R1 000

IOL and Linen Drawer are giving one lucky reader a chance to win a voucher valued at R1 000 redeemable on Linen Drawer's online store. Linen Drawer produces top quality bed linen, bath linen and table linen with free delivery to anywhere in SA. Your bedroom is that special place where you escape to when you need to relax and rejuvenate. Their range of top quality bedding and bed linens can help you turn your bedroom into a unique, intimate space. For the bedroom they offer bed-linen ranges which are produce from pure cotton percale as well as from pure linen. The company also sell quality winter sheeting, duvets and pillows, blankets and throws, mattress protectors and bed wraps. Each and every product is designed to ensure that you and your family have a good night’s sleep, every night.

Their bedding sets are made from natural fibres, which are healthy and hypoallergenic.

THE LINEN DRAWER STORY

Do you sleep comfortably?

Linen Drawer believes that everyone should benefit from a good night’s sleep.

After realising just how many people were having restless nights tossing and turning,it became the passion of Linen Drawer’s founder, Jimmy Ferendinos to provide good quality linen and bedding that enhance sleeping comfort.

Linen Drawer started out as a fledgling company consisting of a small team working out of a garage. It has grown into a large manufacturing and retail operation in Paarl, South Africa.

Linen Drawer reaches a global market with an ever - expanding range of products for your bedroom, bathroom and table.

The Linen Drawer team shares this vision and will proudly assist you with your unique requirements

Offering 100% natural bed linen to you Linen Drawer leads the way in ensuring sleeping comfort stylishly.

The competition closes April 2. Enter below:

