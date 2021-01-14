Win a low carb hamper from GO-LO
Five lucky readers stand a chance of winning a GO-LO hamper worth R1,500 including bread, pita, wraps, pizza bases, oats, flakes, muesli, smoothie, soups, and a GO-LO blender!
GO-LO offers food-lovers a sustainable lifestyle nutrition solution across its entire product range with no added sugar, eggs or refined carbs.
With the exception of GO-LO’s soups, all other products are vegan-friendly and include some dairy-free, wheat-free, gluten-free and even yeast-free product options for those with food allergies.
GO-LO uses specialised almond flour, the main ingredient in most of its products, which reduces the carb content to much lower than any other similar products on the market – with a slice of bread coming in at just 2.05g of carbohydrates per slice!
Their smoothies are the perfect on-the-go meal with all the necessary nutrients in one glass to keep you full for a longer period of time. You can also choose from banana, chocolate, strawberry or vanilla and blended up with some extra local seasonal fruits makes it perfect for Summer!
When it comes to another summer snack, GO-LO’s pitas are dense and filling with a tasty, nutty flavour that is giving us life right now, while the pizza bases are light and crispy when cooked and are great for family lunches or dinners when cooking feels too much like an ordeal.
To enter the competition complete the form below:a Rafflecopter giveaway