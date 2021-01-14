Win a low carb hamper from GO-LO

Five lucky readers stand a chance of winning a GO-LO hamper worth R1,500 including bread, pita, wraps, pizza bases, oats, flakes, muesli, smoothie, soups, and a GO-LO blender!

GO-LO offers food-lovers a sustainable lifestyle nutrition solution across its entire product range with no added sugar, eggs or refined carbs.

With the exception of GO-LO’s soups, all other products are vegan-friendly and include some dairy-free, wheat-free, gluten-free and even yeast-free product options for those with food allergies.

GO-LO uses specialised almond flour, the main ingredient in most of its products, which reduces the carb content to much lower than any other similar products on the market – with a slice of bread coming in at just 2.05g of carbohydrates per slice!

Their smoothies are the perfect on-the-go meal with all the necessary nutrients in one glass to keep you full for a longer period of time. You can also choose from banana, chocolate, strawberry or vanilla and blended up with some extra local seasonal fruits makes it perfect for Summer!