We believe your one of a kind love deserves a one of a kind gift. That is why, as part of IOL's #MyHeart competition, you stand a chance of winning a bespoke Mini Crossbody Bag from luxury leather brand &SEEK.

&SEEK, sister company to Cow Hide Co, produces luxury genuine leather accessories with printed, metallic and acid-washed hair on hide detailing for a cheeky flair – a first of its kind in South Africa!

Each of the products within the &SEEK collections are bespoke with a limited number of items manufactured – providing exclusivity to shoppers nationwide. Sporting a different theme and direction each season, &SEEK prides itself in keeping up with the latest trends.

“We want to give our customers an experience when purchasing and have taken great detail into every aspect right down to the genuine leather swing tags. Each swing tag has the unique 'ID' number so our customers know what product they have and how many of their product exists,” says Jordyn.

One of its best-sellers is the Mini Crossbody Bag. Each bag is made with genuine, top quality leather with print design directly on the hide. With their soft material, adjustable leather strap and Shwe-Shwe lining inside the bag, complete with a safe zip under the flap, the Mini Crossbody Bag is the perfect comfortable staple for any travel junkie and for people on-the-go.

See more here: https://www.cowhideco.com/andseek

How to enter our #MyHeart competition: