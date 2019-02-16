We believe your one of a kind love deserves a one of a kind gift.
That is why, as part of IOL's #MyHeart competition, you stand a chance of winning a bespoke Mini Crossbody Bag from luxury leather brand &SEEK.
&SEEK, sister company to Cow Hide Co, produces luxury genuine leather accessories with printed, metallic and acid-washed hair on hide detailing for a cheeky flair – a first of its kind in South Africa!
Each of the products within the &SEEK collections are bespoke with a limited number of items manufactured – providing exclusivity to shoppers nationwide. Sporting a different theme and direction each season, &SEEK prides itself in keeping up with the latest trends.
“We want to give our customers an experience when purchasing and have taken great detail into every aspect right down to the genuine leather swing tags. Each swing tag has the unique 'ID' number so our customers know what product they have and how many of their product exists,” says Jordyn.
One of its best-sellers is the Mini Crossbody Bag. Each bag is made with genuine, top quality leather with print design directly on the hide. With their soft material, adjustable leather strap and Shwe-Shwe lining inside the bag, complete with a safe zip under the flap, the Mini Crossbody Bag is the perfect comfortable staple for any travel junkie and for people on-the-go.
See more here: https://www.cowhideco.com/andseek
How to enter our #MyHeart competition:
Tell us who you love and why: whether it's the love of your life, your BFF, your cat, your mom, your boss or your second-removed cousin on your grandmother's side, we want to know why you appreciate them so much. If you are our pick for the best story of the day, you will win one of our amazing prizes, which includes a 3 months supply of Duo Calm, and be entered into our grand prize draw sponsored by Protea Hotels by Marriott.
So send an email to [email protected] telling us your #MyHeart story.
You can also DM us on Facebook or Twitter, or tag us on Instagram.
Or download our app on Android or IOS and use our MOJO feature to send us your entry.
TIP: The more words the better, and if you have pics and videos, you can send that too.
The competition runs from February 1 to 28.
Winners will be notified by March 1.
Winners will be notified by email or phone, so please send us your contact details with your entry.
Competition Rules:
Selected story entries, pictures and videos will be published on iol.co.za and our social media pages. The winners' names will be published on our website and social media pages.
Your privacy is important to us. When you enter a competition with us, we ask for your name, email address and mobile number. We use email addresses to notify winners to let them know they have won a prize. We use the mobile numbers provided in order to contact the winner and for prize delivery.
The competition is only open to people residing in South Africa.
Employees of Independent Media, the sponsors & their agents, or any company associated with the competition & their immediate families are not eligible to enter. • Prizes are not redeemable for cash. • The judge’s decision is final and no correspondence will be entered into. • Receipt of entries will not be acknowledged. • The entrant accepts that entry to the competition does not constitute a contract or any form of legal commitment between the entrant and IOL.