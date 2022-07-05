Win a ‘Minions: Rise of Gru’ ‘super’ hamper

UIP and IOL Lifestyle have one ‘super’ hamper and three regular hampers for “Minions: Rise of Gru” up for grabs. The regular hampers contain the following: phone decal, keychain, sticker sheet, mini charm, individual pen topper, set of four gel pens, spinning phone ring, squishy otto.

The super hamper will also include, in addition to the regular hamper giveaways, a tote bag, an umbrella and a kids backpack. “Minions: Rise of Gru” opened on the big screen on Friday. So far, it has received favourable reviews. In this instalment, the minions take a back seat as Gru’s story takes centre stage.

In the heart of the 1970s, amidst a flurry of feathered hair and flared jeans, Gru (Steve Carell) is growing up in the suburbs. A fanboy of a supervillain supergroup known as the Vicious 6, Gru hatches a plan to become evil enough to join them. Luckily, he gets some mayhem-making back-up from his loyal followers, the Minions. Together, Kevin, Stuart, Bob, and Otto - a new Minion sporting braces and a desperate need to please - deploy their skills as they and Gru build their first lair, experiment with their first weapons, and pull off their first missions.

When the Vicious 6 ousts their leader, legendary fighter Wild Knuckles (Alan Arkin), Gru interviews to become their newest member. It does not go well (to say the least) and only gets worse after Gru outsmarts them and suddenly finds himself the mortal enemy of the apex of evil. On the run, Gru will turn to an unlikely source for guidance, Wild Knuckles, and discover that even bad guys need a little help from their friends.

WIN! WIN! WIN! The competition is open to anyone residing in South Africa Competition closes Jul 12, 2022

