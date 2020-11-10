Win a MOOD Gin hamper
Whether you want sugar-free, low calorie sipping, you don’t like tonic, or you want more options in your life, dive into the local flavour of the world’s first and only gin that mixes perfectly with tonic, soda or sparkling water.
MOOD Gin is the lockdown baby of Nzeka Biyela and her partners, Rob Heyns & Matt Schaal.
This isn’t the first venture into the alcohol industry for these dynamic young entrepreneurs who have experience in the craft beer and gin space.
What this experience taught them is to look to and be inspired by the public when creating a new product, which is exactly what they did when they conceptualized a gin that can mix with soda or sparkling water and still give you that G&T flavour.
Whether you’re having a wild night out or a big night in, a Sunday braai or post work drinks, whether you want tonic or soda, Classic, Amber or Pink – there’s a MOOD for you.
MOOD Classic
A classic dry gin with a strong citrus body. It’s a little spicy, a little tangy and has a lot of flavour. Botanicals include: Juniper, Angelica Root, Cardamom, Lemon Peel, Orange Peel, Grapefruit Peel, Grains of Paradise.
MOOD Pink
Make life a garden party with hints of rose, lemon, mint and that classically dry juniper-pine realness. Botanicals include: Juniper, Rose Geranium, Pinotage skins, Lemon Geranium, Cardamom, Mint Geranium, Grapefruit Peel.
MOOD Amber
Slightly sweet and sharp, this zesty New Western-style gin has an unexpected honey
lemon mashup. Botanicals include: Honeybush, Juniper, Angelica Root, Grains of Paradise, Lemon Peel, Orange Peel, Grapefruit Peel.
