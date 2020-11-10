Win a MOOD Gin hamper

IOL Lifestyle is giving away two MOOD Gin hampers.

Whether you want sugar-free, low calorie sipping, you don’t like tonic, or you want more options in your life, dive into the local flavour of the world’s first and only gin that mixes perfectly with tonic, soda or sparkling water.

MOOD Gin is the lockdown baby of Nzeka Biyela and her partners, Rob Heyns & Matt Schaal.

This isn’t the first venture into the alcohol industry for these dynamic young entrepreneurs who have experience in the craft beer and gin space.

What this experience taught them is to look to and be inspired by the public when creating a new product, which is exactly what they did when they conceptualized a gin that can mix with soda or sparkling water and still give you that G&T flavour.