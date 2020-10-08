Win a My Herbalife Breakfast Box

IOL Lifestyle is giving away two My Herbalife Breakfast Boxes worth R3700 each. Hands up if you love sleep because it’s a time machine to breakfast! If you’re anything like us, breakfast is not only the most important meal of the day, but your favourite one too. Well, fellow breakfast lovers, listen up – we have a giveaway with your name on it. We’re giving away two My Herbalife Breakfast Boxes, containing a curated selection of shakes and drinks to kickstart your day the Herbalife Nutrition way. Each box contains everything you need to add some excitement to your breakfast routine:

Three gluten-free, Formula 1 Shake Mixes that are suitable for vegans for your morning source of protein, fibre, vitamins, and minerals

Two Instant Herbal Beverages, infused with green and black tea with 85mg of caffeine per serving

One Protein Drink Mix –a delicious way to increase your morning protein intake, with 15g of protein per serving

One Multifibre Drink to help you increase your daily fibre intake with 5g fibre per serving from 6 fibre sources

Two Herbal Aloe Concentrate Drinks to help you increase your daily fluid intake and stay hydrated

Plus, a selection of recipe cards to inspire you to create a variety of delicious breakfasts.

My Herbalife Breakfast Box. Picture: Supplied

Are you ready to Shake it, Drink it, and Live it with Herbalife Nutrition?

Here’s how to enter:

Stand a chance to win one of two My Herbalife Breakfast Boxes, valued at R3700 each, by completing the entry form below and share how you plan on shaking up your breakfast routine, using #MyHerbalifeBreakfast #HerbalifeSA and tagging @IOL_Lifestyle on Twitter and/or Instagram.

Visit My Herbalife Breakfast to find fantastic breakfast products, tips, and recipes to shake up your mornings.