The development team – comprising coffee roasters, sensory experts, professional baristas, food scientists and engineers – embarked on numerous trials to perfect a milky coffee. Looking at the way that milk interacts with coffee, they experimented with 18 coffee origins from around the world, tested around 20 000 cappuccinos, and eventually refined the ideal blends.

More than just enjoying milk in your coffee these days, the type of milk is just as pivotal. And with the popularity of dairy-free milk alternatives continuing to rise, this is an important factor that cannot be overlooked.

The folk at Nespresso took this into consideration when creating the new blends too. So, no matter your preference, the Barista Creations range works equally well with all milk types – whether full-fat cow’s milk is still your favourite, or you’ve opted for a plant-based alternative.