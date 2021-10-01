LifestyleCompetitions
The new Vertuo Next range of machines is able to create coffees in five serving sizes
Win a Nespresso Vertuo hamper

By Staff Reporter Time of article published 3h ago

Nespresso, the pioneer of portioned coffee and known for high-quality Espresso, has launched the new Vertuo coffee brewing system in South Africa.

The new Vertuo Next range of machines is able to create coffees in five serving sizes – Carafe Pour-Over Style (535ml), Signature Mug (230ml), Gran Lungo (150ml), Double Espresso (80ml) and Espresso (40ml).

Vertuo offers over 30 unique coffee blends and single origins in a range of five sizes for coffee lovers to enjoy.

The hamper will include:

  • Nespresso Vertuo Next Machine
  • Nespresso Vertuo Coffee Mug Set
  • 1 x Nespresso Vertuo Colombia Capsules Pack
  • 1 x Nespresso Vertuo Altissio Capsules Pack
  • 1 x Nespresso Fortado Capsules Pack

To stand a chance to win this hamper complete the entry form below:

