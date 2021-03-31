Win a NoBuzz Easter hamper valued at R500

Seven lucky readers will stand a chance to win a hamper to the value of R500 which includes Spray, Cream, Hiking Socks, and Ankle Bands.

Between braais, hiking, camping, and other recreational activities, spending time outdoors with family this new year is inevitable. The pleasant warmer temperatures during January and February bring along wetter days, which causes a peak in malaria transmission as warmer climates promote favourable conditions for parasite development in mosquitoes which encourage blood-feeding behaviour.

Unfortunately for those travelling and residing in the regions of Limpopo, Mpumalanga and Northern KwaZulu-Natal provinces it increases the likelihood of being infected with Malaria. The conditions in these areas such as hot weathers and summer rains provide opportunities for mosquito breeding which results in a higher population of malaria carrying mosquitoes. People should remain vigilant for possible infections and decrease chances of infection through the use of products that reduce insect biting.

NoBuzz® provides ideal insect repellent products for consumers who seek reliable protection from mosquitoes, ticks and midges. The range of products have long-lasting properties that are highly effective against the most common biting insects and prioritizes the safety of usage for the entire family.

NoBuzz® products are made from an innovative textile fibre (Bi-KoTM) that can slowly release a safe insect repellent over a long period of time. This enables the products to retain full repellent action against mosquitoes and ticks even after at least 25 washes or 8 months.