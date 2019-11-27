Win a NOLA hamper worth R1000









Magic in a jar and here's your chance to win a Nola Mayonnaise hamper. IOL Lifestyle and NOLA are giving away three Nola hampers worth R1000 each. Each hamper includes a Le Creuset salad bowl, apron and Nola Mayonnaise. Enter the competition below. Nothing embodies the melting pot of cultures in South Africa quite like food. An expression of love and tradition, our cuisines are often handed down to us through generations. But just because recipes have always been prepared in a certain way doesn’t mean we can’t experiment in the kitchen. That’s why NOLA Mayonnaise partnered with local foodie Sithembiso Ndashe (Ndash) – founder of Ndash Food Concepts - whose ethos is centred on adding a new age modern twist to popular South African recipes – and his mom, Nozibele, to #CreateAStir. She’s the woman who inspired his love of cooking, who still sticks to her traditional style while Ndash is setting out to show there’s nothing wrong – and everything right – with twisting up those same traditional dishes.

The creamy, balanced versatility of NOLA means it can be added to almost any dish without overpowering the existing ingredients, which ideally compliments Ndash’s creative cooking philosophy.

NOLA Mayonnaise partnered with local foodie Sithembiso Ndashe (Ndash) – founder of Ndash Food Concepts. Picture: Supplied

While the street food revolution has awakened South Africans imaginations and appetites, inspiring them to explore different flavours, many feel they are still not brave or creative enough to try something similar at home.

As we head into summer, add a twist to your go-to dishes with some inspiration from Ndash and NOLA.

When you’re catering for the extended family – try a Creamy Chicken bake - it’s a tasty twist on a traditional chicken dish. Season chicken pieces add chopped mushrooms and red pepper and cover with a sauce made up of chicken and brown onion soup, curry paste, chutney and NOLA mayonnaise, before baking in the oven.

For a tasty twist on traditional pap - fried pap balls with a NOLA filling are a great addition to a meal or make a delicious snack, especially when you add a spicy dipping sauce.

Need to whip up some sweet stuff? Did you know you can substitute NOLA Mayonnaise for eggs and oil in baking? For a decadent chocolate cake, you’ll need cake flour, cocoa powder, castor sugar, bicarbonate of soda, NOLA Original Mayonnaise, water, vanilla essence and for the topping cream and dark chocolate.

When it’s shisnyama time: Potato salad has a special place on any braai menu. Twist up your potato salad by including roasted potatoes cut into cubes or skin-on boiled baby potatoes halved. Layer on a platter with avocado, bacon bits, sliced green pepper, grated cheese and seasoned with chopped parsley or chives.

