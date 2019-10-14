Adidas Ultraboost 19. Picture: Supplied

IOL Lifestyle is giving away a pair of Adidas Ultraboost 19 worth R2999.

Adidas's new colourways of Ultraboost 19 has creators around the world celebrating the performance and cultural impact of Boost technology. 

Consumers are invited to "Feel the Boost" and fall in love all over again with the feeling only Boost on your feet can give you.

The latest Ultraboost 19 update offers the continued benefits of the revolutionised silhouette that was inspired by, and redesigned for, a new era of running and fitness.

 Adidas designers and product developers worked with runners globally to reinvent the running shoe. 

Together, they simplified the original Adidas Ultraboost from 17 pieces to just 4 performance-driven components, creating a lighter reimagined silhouette with more energy return for a new running experience. 

Product benefits include:

  • Optimised midsole with 20% more Boost to inject more energy into each step.
  • The brand-new Torsion Spring propels you forward effortlessly. The result of this high-tech configuration is a shoe that blasts back more energy and moves with you.
  • The 3D Heel Frame cradles the foot on impact, providing enhanced support and stability for a more confident run.
  • The pioneering one-piece Primeknit 360 upper snugly wraps the foot for enhanced support and lightweight comfort.

Since its launch in 2013, Boost has proceeded to set new standards for comfort and design, helping athletes across multiple sport categories and will continue to be part of the most forward-thinking product innovations. Adidas will be celebrating the technology’s impact on sport culture with its "Feel the Boost" campaign.

