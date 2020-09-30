Win a pair of Crockett & Jones David Tlale Noir Collection shoes

IOL Lifestyle is giving away a pair of Crockett & Jones David Tlale Noir Collection shoes.

Global fashion maestro, David Tlale - feted around the world for his bold and elaborate designs - has teamed up with iconic shoe brand, Crockett & Jones, to produce a must-have collection of stylish and sophisticated formal footwear for young and trendy men.

The Crockett & Jones David Tlale Noir Collection comprises four unique styles, collaboratively developed by Tlale and the footwear brand’s top designers at its Cape Town factory.

Crockett & Jones David Tlale Noir Collection shoes. Picture: Supplied

Hand-crafted from genuine leather, Crockett & Jones shoes were famously worn by Nelson Mandela as he walked free from prison in 1990 and are a favourite of fashion followers around the world.

Tlale, dubbed the “King of Fashion”, is a past winner of Africa’s Designer of the Year and is arguably the continent’s top fashion showman. He is reputed for defying convention and has a passion for proudly South African innovation. Recognised globally for his out-of-the-box, haute couture designs, Tlale’s work has been showcased on the world’s greatest stages, including New York Fashion Week.