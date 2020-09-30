Win a pair of Crockett & Jones David Tlale Noir Collection shoes
Global fashion maestro, David Tlale - feted around the world for his bold and elaborate designs - has teamed up with iconic shoe brand, Crockett & Jones, to produce a must-have collection of stylish and sophisticated formal footwear for young and trendy men.
The Crockett & Jones David Tlale Noir Collection comprises four unique styles, collaboratively developed by Tlale and the footwear brand’s top designers at its Cape Town factory.
Hand-crafted from genuine leather, Crockett & Jones shoes were famously worn by Nelson Mandela as he walked free from prison in 1990 and are a favourite of fashion followers around the world.
Tlale, dubbed the “King of Fashion”, is a past winner of Africa’s Designer of the Year and is arguably the continent’s top fashion showman. He is reputed for defying convention and has a passion for proudly South African innovation. Recognised globally for his out-of-the-box, haute couture designs, Tlale’s work has been showcased on the world’s greatest stages, including New York Fashion Week.
Crockett & Jones use only the finest leathers from the world’s leading tanneries and aspire to the highest possible standards of hand-crafted, Goodyear-welted, extra-ordinary quality.
The Noir Collection is no different. It is aimed at men of class and timeless fashion who want to invest in quality shoes.
The range is available online at Bolton Shoes.
