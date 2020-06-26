Win a pair of Grado headphones
IOL Lifestyle and The Listening Room we are giving away a pair of Grado SR125e headphones worth R3 850.00.
Grado headphones are hand built in Brooklyn, New York and amongst the finest in the world.
Grado started working with wood decades ago- even exploring the sonic properties of whiskey barrels- and their latest product is the Hemp Headphones.
The Listening Room was started in 1994 by Michael Blake, out of his passion for exquisite music and audio. There are branches in Cowies Hill, Durban and Green Point, Cape Town. It is a great place to enjoy a fine cup of coffee and fine music on superb equipment in a relaxed environment without any hard sell.
These unique high end audio and hi-fi equipment stores have grown into true sound havens for local audiophiles. Their goal is to give music lovers and audiophiles the opportunity to hear some of the world's best audio sound without having to first purchase it.
Each branch has a dedicated, acoustically optimized, listening room with luxury seating ~ bring your own music, or choose from their library.
The equipment that they import is not mass produced. All of it is meticulously designed and hand built by leaders in their respective fields. These music enthusiasts possess the relevant engineering qualifications to produce audio products that are unique in their sound, quality and longevity.
To win a pair of Grado headphones, valued at R3 850 complete the entry form below: