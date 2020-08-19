Win a pair of House of Cinnamon A/W 2020 ankle boots worth R2450

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

IOL Lifestyle is giving away a pair of ankle boots from the House of Cinnamon Autumn/Winter 2020 range worth R2450. House of Cinnamon is a proudly Afro-European accessory brand that offers a limited range of luxury handcrafted shoes and one-of-a-kind leather bags, as well as other unique, high quality accessories in partnership with local South African micro-industries. Founded and curated by South African creative, Frances Edwards, the brand whole heartedly celebrates feminine determination, passion and grace, the qualities for which South Africa’s women are known for all around the world. In our efforts to move away from mass production and throw-away fashion, House of Cinnamon has released a 2020 capsule Autumn/Winter collection of premium quality classic pieces with an edge, that will last. The objective is to encourage conscious shopping with pieces of enduring value that will perform throughout this and future seasons.

The House of Cinnamon AW20 range includes the classic ballet flat, elegant loafers and stylish brogues, top wardrobe staples in luxurious velvets and animal print; and traditional ankle and cowboy boots.

Pair the handcrafted leather footwear with beautifully tailored blazers in check and navy cotton twill, an exclusive camel trench coat, and limited edition jewellery pieces.

All House of Cinnamon products are locally designed and manufactured by South African artisans.

The emphasis is on supporting micro-industries and all the many beautiful things being created in South Africa.

We invite you to become a more conscious shopper and invest in House of Cinnamon's timeless pieces of enduring value that the women of South Africa will live and love in for several seasons.

Shop online via House of Cinnamon or follow the fashion on Instagram @house_of_cinnamon.

Enter the competition below: