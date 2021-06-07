Win a Pandora bracelet

Pandora captures the essence of the ocean with new designs inspired by sun-soaked days by the sea with their new range - Pandora Blue Ocean Designs Dreaming of Summer

A time of free-spirited joy and adventure, the ocean calls for vivid sunsets and waves. Pandora’s latest launch celebrates with two colourful new charms, a bracelet inspired by sparkling ocean waves, plus a pendant and earrings featuring freshwater cultured pearls.The minimalist design shows off their natural asymmetrical shapes and iridescent shimmer.

Style different metals and materials together, stacking on bracelets and charms in a medley of cool and warm tones, or layer freshwater cultured pearl pendants for effortless elegance.

“The ocean is a massive underwater wonderland full of diverse life,” say Francesco Terzo and A. Filippo Ficarelli, Pandora’s VP Creative Directors. “Our new ocean-themed designs represent a deep dive into this world and an appreciation of its endless treasures.”

Available online at Pandora or in-store nationwide.

