Win a Pandora Moments Small Bag Charm Holder worth R1,199.00 with a charm (R1095) from the new Moments Collection.

Pandora charms express who you are, what you love, what drives and inspires you as you move through the moments of your day. Now Pandora presents new ways to wear the charms you love on your bag. This versatile piece works seamlessly into your everyday style and makes it easy to express yourself in as many ways as you want. You choose how and where you style your charms to say something about you. It’s your story, wear it your way.