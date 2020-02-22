This February, IOL is spreading the love with our #MyHeart competition, where we are asking readers to send a shout out to their loved ones to stand a chance to win some amazing prizes.

Whether it's the love of your life, your BFF, your dog, your cat, your mom, your boss or your second-removed cousin on your grandmother's side, we want to know why you appreciate them so much.

One of our fabulous prizes is a personalised canvas print voucher from RNA Print Cloud to the value of R1 790.

There is no limit to your imagination with RNA Print Cloud, who are transforming the industry with their easy to use online ordering system, exceptional print quality and excellent service.

Personalised printing is their specialty with a focus on Canvas & Photobook Prints. We Print Memories. Preserve your memories with their beautiful personalised prints.

RNA Print Cloud offer a wide variety of printing options, whether it is small or large-scale print. They offer business print as well with professional business cards, flyers, pull up banners, calendars, folded leaflets, posters, booklets, invitations, postcards, personalised placemats, menus, wall calendars, stickers, correx boards and personalised branded notepads.

How to enter IOL's #MyHeart competition:

Send an email to [email protected] with a shout out to a very special someone in your life (minimum 150 words). Or send us a message or a video via Whatsapp to 0745573535.

You can also DM us on Facebook or Twitter, or tag us on Instagram.

Winners of this prize will be notified by March 6.

Winners will be notified by email or phone, so please send us your contact details with your entry.

Competition Rules:

  • Selected story entries, pictures and videos will be published on iol.co.za and our social media pages.
  • The winners' names will be published on our website and social media pages.
  • Competitions are only open to people residing in South Africa.
  • Employees of Independent Media, the sponsors & their agents, or any company associated with the competition & their immediate families are not eligible to enter.
  • Prizes are not redeemable for cash.
  • The judge’s decision is final and no correspondence will be entered into.
  • Receipt of entries will not be acknowledged.
  • The entrant accepts that entry to the competition does not constitute a contract or any form of legal commitment between the entrant and IOL.
