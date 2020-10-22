Win a picnic basket at La Bri Wine Estate, Franschhoek

IOL Lifestyle and La Bri Wine Estate are giving away a picnic experience. Come and enjoy Franschhoek in all its magnificence on one of the most celebrated and beautiful wine farms in the region. The Vineyard Picnic Menu offers a Cheese Board - a seleciton of local cheeses, freshly baked break, olvies from the estate and onion marmalade, Meat options - chargrilled chicken and smocked spec, Salad of the day, seasonal fruit and a dessert. All baskets come with Still or Sparkling water. Tailor made picnic baskets can be ordered on request and enjoyed in our picturesque gardens surrounded by the majestic Franschhoek mountains. Monday to Friday: 10am – 5pm

Saturdays and Public Holidays: 10am – 4pm

Sundays: Closed

Picnic baskets are only available on request and 48 hours’ notice is required.

Please note that picnics are weather permitting. La Bri’s picnic season runs between the months of October and March.

For bookings and enquiries please e-mail [email protected]

For more infomation about La Bri go their website.

To enter the competition complete the entry form below.