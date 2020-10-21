Win a picnic for 2 at Avondale Wine Estate

IOL Lifestyle and Avondale Wine Estate are giving a picnic hamper for 2 this weekend.

After the abundant winter rains the Avondale organic gardens are looking beautiful, too beautiful not to share. To share with anyone who loves open spaces and enjoys the pleasures of a magnificent spring garden.

In addition to viewing the Avondale Wine Estates gardens you will also be able to view the majestic private garden of Ginny Grieve; experience Avondale’s historic Cape Dutch buildings; view many mature trees; walk through the working vegetable garden that supplies Avondale’s award winning restaurant, FABER; stroll over the meandering streams; experience the indigenous beds, rose gardens and meadow; and watch the stately cows, working ducks and chickens in their free range environment.

Read more here:

To enter the competition complete the entry form below: