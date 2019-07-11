Win a Placecol wellness facial. Pic: Supplied

To celebrate Placecol’s 40th anniversary in 2020 they have created 3 new facial treatments and IOL Lifestyle are giving 3 of our readers the opportunity to enjoy the experience. The purpose of our new facial treatments is for clients to look and feel uplifted.

These are the 3 new facial treatments which the Placecol skincare clinics will launch:

Oxygenating Vitamin A Facial

This is a highly effective facial for revitalising and boosting tired skin. Naturally rich in Vitamin A, which tightens and firms the skin, whilst stimulating micro-circulation, to increase oxygen and nutrients to the cells. This facial is rich in powerful anti-oxidants to help protect the skin from harmful free radical damage, a major cause of ageing. RSP R525

Betanin Hydration Facial

Designed to refresh and renew the skin, this intensely cooling and hydrating facial which contains Betanin, a potent anti-oxidant that protects cells from free radical damage and gives beetroot its deep red colour. Rich in Vitamin C to boost immunity and stimulate cell function plus generous quantities of essential skin health minerals, such as iron and folate, for healthy cell growth. With beetroot’s deeply detoxifying properties, this facial leaves the skin feeling refreshed, renewed and energized. RSP R525

Cleansing Chlorophyll Facial

Clears and refines skin, this facial is recommended for oily, problematic skin and is rich in chlorophyll derived from young Barley plants, to detoxify the skin and decrease surface shine, whilst simultaneously reducing congestion and inflammation. Combined with High Frequency Treatment, this facial effectively destroys the bacteria responsible for breakouts, combats congestion and assists in healing skin lesions. With powerful anti-oxidants to increase the skin’s immunity and help reduce free radical damage, the result is visibly refreshed, clearer skin. RSP R475

Enjoy a complimentary wellness boost shot with every Food For Your Face Facial.

Treatments are available at Placecol skincare clinics nationwide.

