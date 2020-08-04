Win a R 3000 voucher from Builders Warehouse

Builders is the home of all things DIY and home improvement.

Almost overnight, many people found themselves not just confined to their homes, but also having to work from home and are many are realising the value in optimising their space, and making their homes equally comfortable, functional, and aesthetically beautiful.

Decorating your home is personal and reflects your and your family’s unique character and style. The Builders Warehouse buyers have sourced the latest trends in home décor and design from around the globe and the 2020 range will not only inspire, it makes it affordable and accessible to update spaces, redesign or add certain feature pieces.

Sometimes a room needs a complete overhaul with new furniture and decor; sometimes a fresh colour of paint, wallpaper or scatter cushions will make it pop.

Builders ensures that there’s something for every taste and style from neutrals to black and white, and striking geometrics and the latest in biophilia design, colour and more colour, and much more.