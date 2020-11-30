Win a R1 000 voucher from the Mall of Africa (Gauteng)

To celebrate the release of the new TV series Transplant, Universal Channel and the Mall of Africa are giving away 5 x R1000 vouchers. “Transplant” is a new medical drama series that hits the small screen on Universal TV (DStv channel 117) on Monday, November 30 at 8pm. Much of the storyline takes place in the Emergency Department of York Memorial, one of the best hospitals in Toronto. Please note: - One entry only per person. - The voucher is electronic and allows the purchase of R1 000 at any store in the Mall of Africa

- It is valid once the activation process is done

- a valid ID, contactable number, email address and your full name is required when entering

- It is valid for one year

- Once you receive your activation notification, please take your voucher to any store within the Mall of Africa to redeem, and happy shopping

To enter the competition complete the entry form below: