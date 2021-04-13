Win a R1 500 voucher from Birkenstock footwear

BIRKENSTOCK is popularly known for its exceptional comfort and high functionality based on a history that can be traced as far back as 1774.

The global German lifestyle brand with a heritage in iconic footwear has launched a new concept store in Cape Town, situated in Cavendish Square. Apart from the timeless classics, such as Arizona, Gizeh and Madrid, the product range also features an abundance of trendy materials, colours and styles which are available in a variety of sizes. The collection is suitable for women, men, and also boasts a dedicated kid’s area.

BIRKENSTOCK uses sustainable core materials such as natural cork, natural latex milk and jute. Coupled with a sophisticated crafting process, the materials retain their positive natural qualities thus ensuring supreme quality and durability of the footwear.

