Win a R10 000 shopping spree at the new adidas Women’s Store in Canal Walk

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Ladies, this one’s especially for you! Adidas and IOL Lifestyle are giving one lucky lady a chance to win a R10 000 store voucher to shop at the new adidas Women’s store at Canal Walk, Cape Town. The store was opened during Women’s month and offers ladies the ultimate shopping experience. Find your fashion favourites from adidas Originals, browse the latest running range or shop for a sports bra and tights in the training section… all in one store. By bringing fitness and fashion together, the transition from activewear to casualwear is made seamless, and provides a much more personalised shopping experience for female consumers. The store itself is a delight on the senses. Think feminine hues, dreamy scents and plenty of Instagrammable backdrops.

The ambience is a celebration of creativity and individuality, and added to this is the exceptional customer care given by the team of all-female staff, who can be called on for fashion advice and expert product knowledge.

The store is located at Shop 669 on the Upper Level of Canal Walk, with the closest entrance being #10.

Consumers can call the store on 021 551 1425 if they have any product or sizing queries.

Here’s how to win:

To stand the chance to win a R10 000 adidas in-store shopping voucher, tell us which Shopping Centre the new adidas Women’s store is located in.

Email your answer to [email protected] with addidas in the subject line.

Please note: The competition ends August 19, 2020 and is only open to Cape Town readers.

T&Cs apply: