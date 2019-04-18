IOL Lifestyle is giving away a R1000 Hudsons The Burger Joint voucher. It all started 10 years ago on 69 Kloof Street, in Cape Town and Hudsons has since grown with an addition of six stores nationally.

Owned and run by, David and Ross, each branch stays true to the ethos they created at the very beginning, which is making delicious, juicy hamburgers with the most succulent, high-quality beef patties in town amongst other appetizing dishes like their delicious pizzas, ribs, chicken wings and the best chilli poppers around. “In an ever-changing environment we have managed to stay on trend delivering trusted quality food and reaching the BIG 10-year milestone is something I am really proud of - I know we couldn’t have made it without our passionate staff who bring great energy to the store every single day!

Ross, my partner, has been instrumental in motivating everyone to continuously provide the best service and product,” says David

“Our vision for the future is about ensuring that as always, we stay ahead of the game with our food offering, hence the introduction of the Beyond Meat Burger patty which has just found a permanent position on our menu and to keep up the consistency of our high quality meals, whilst sticking to our craftsmanship of producing 90% of our products from scratch - such as our hand cut fries to the freshly baked rolls and the free-range beef patties that we make in store daily.” explains Ross

To celebrate this milestone, for one day only - 27 April 2019, Hudsons Kloof Street will be turning back the hands of time and offering their original food menu (R33 for the Hudsons Burger and chips in 2009) with both the original dishes and prices.

“The only difference is that I won’t be in the kitchen grinding the mince before shift,” jokes Ross. Unfortunately, no bookings or takeaways will be allowed so only walk ins and sit downs for the day, starting as usual at 12 and ending at 11pm when the kitchen closes.

* Please note the voucher is valid for six months and can be used at any Hudsons The Burger Joint branch.