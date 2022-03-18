Win a R1000 voucher from Starbucks

Starbucks celebrates the rest of summer with a superb line-up of something fave, rave, brave and even a planet to save!

Story continues below Advertisment

Get ready for the nationwide Fresh Food rollout! Due to the overwhelming popularity of the freshly baked and handmade in-store food offerings piloted in Durban last year, Starbucks is rolling out a delicious new menu of freshly prepared and ready to go snacks and treats in stores countrywide from March. It’s great news for guests who like to work at their local Starbucks store or from home – the new menu at Starbucks is handcrafted and ranges from the Granola Pot, a breakfast favourite made with granola, double thick yogurt and a blueberry topping, to the fresh Salmon Trout and Cream Cheese Bagel with Baby Spinach – the ultimate way to shake up your daily routine.

Story continues below Advertisment

Starbucks Granola Pot is a breakfast favourite made with granola, double thick yogurt and a blueberry topping. It's also time to welcome the warm summer days with a selection of NEW Iced Espresso beverages, including the Iced Brown Sugar Oat Shaken Espresso, Iced Cocoa Oat Shaken Espresso and the Iced White Mocha Oat Shaken Espresso. In the iced coffee arena, Starbucks delights with a trio of hand-crafted beverages offering something for all our young — and youthful — fans. This new Iced Shaken Espresso range, combining layers of rich coffee with a creamy oat-dairy alternative, is the perfect way to uplift your day with each satisfying sip.

Story continues below Advertisment

Savour the specialist pairing of our smooth and naturally sweet Starbucks Blonde® Roast with the creamy oat dairy-alternative shaken with ice and flavouring, then topped with oat milk to create a cool, uplifting coffee with a bold and complex finish. Available from 17 March in all Starbucks Core stores. Summer Up with our Super Sirens! To celebrate International Women’s Day, we’re celebrating all our wonderful women in coffee with the launch of our exclusive Siren’s Blend. A blend inspired & completely created by trailblazing women in the coffee industry, featuring the face of the Siren that symbolises Starbucks.

Story continues below Advertisment

This medium roast delivers the citrusy notes of Ethiopia combined with the chocolatey notes of Guatemala. Blending the complexity of bright flavours, floral aromas, and lively acidity with a mellow roast makes it an inviting coffee for guests of all kinds. Try this new celebratory blend and look out for stories of the Starbucks Partners that inspire our South African operation through March. Did you know?

Starbucks coffee is 99% ethically sourced and accredited by Conservation International under the C.A.F.E. Practices programme. Starbucks is committed to ethically sourcing coffee worldwide and including exceptional coffee from nine countries in Africa – Rwanda, Uganda, Tanzania, Ethiopia, Kenya, Burundi, Zambia, Cameroon, and the Democratic Republic of Congo. Complete the entry form below stand a chance of winning a R1000 voucher from Starbucks. a Rafflecopter giveaway