Win a R1000 voucher from The Grillroom & Sushi Bar in Brooklyn Bridge Pretoria
The Grillroom & Sushi Bar is the perfect place to celebrate special occasions, romantic dinners and business lunches, offering an exquisite culinary experience for all palates.
The 250-seater restaurant has been designed to offer different experiences for various occasions, so whether you’re having a quick business lunch, sundowner drinks, a relaxed family meal or a sophisticated dinner to celebrate a special occasion, the experience will be a memorable one.
The venue is easily accessible, well located and has safe undercover parking within the precinct.
The restaurant adheres to stringent Covid-19 regulations to ensure the safety of all patrons;
➢ Wearing of masks by all staff
➢ Recording of guest temperatures and contact details upon arrival
➢ Regulated spaced seating according to WHO protocols
➢ Sanitisation of each table before and after each guest
➢ All menus are sanitised between patrons
➢ Regular sanitisation and wipe down of kitchens & bathrooms every 25minutes.
For more information or to book a table go to www.thegrillroomandsushibar.co.za
T&Cs:
- Voucher is valid for 6 months from date of issue.
- It is not transferable and cannot be exchanged for cash.
- The prize is a meal up to the value of R1000 to be spent in the restaurant and cannot to be used in conjunction with any other special.
- The voucher needs to be presented at the restaurant.
- The winner needs to put a photograph Instagram and Facebook and tag the restaurant.