The Grillroom & Sushi Bar in Pretoria offers an exquisite culinary experience for all palates.
The Grillroom & Sushi Bar in Pretoria offers an exquisite culinary experience for all palates.

Win a R1000 voucher from The Grillroom & Sushi Bar in Brooklyn Bridge Pretoria

By Staff Reporter Time of article published 2h ago

The Grillroom & Sushi Bar is the perfect place to celebrate special occasions, romantic dinners and business lunches, offering an exquisite culinary experience for all palates.

The 250-seater restaurant has been designed to offer different experiences for various occasions, so whether you’re having a quick business lunch, sundowner drinks, a relaxed family meal or a sophisticated dinner to celebrate a special occasion, the experience will be a memorable one.

The venue is easily accessible, well located and has safe undercover parking within the precinct.

The restaurant adheres to stringent Covid-19 regulations to ensure the safety of all patrons;

➢ Wearing of masks by all staff

➢ Recording of guest temperatures and contact details upon arrival

➢ Regulated spaced seating according to WHO protocols

➢ Sanitisation of each table before and after each guest

➢ All menus are sanitised between patrons

➢ Regular sanitisation and wipe down of kitchens & bathrooms every 25minutes.

For more information or to book a table go to www.thegrillroomandsushibar.co.za

Complete the entry form below and stand a chance to win a R1000 voucher:

T&Cs:

  • Voucher is valid for 6 months from date of issue.
  • It is not transferable and cannot be exchanged for cash.
  • The prize is a meal up to the value of R1000 to be spent in the restaurant and cannot to be used in conjunction with any other special.
  • The voucher needs to be presented at the restaurant.
  • The winner needs to put a photograph Instagram and Facebook and tag the restaurant.

