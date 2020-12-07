Win a R1000 voucher from The Grillroom & Sushi Bar in Brooklyn Bridge Pretoria

The Grillroom & Sushi Bar is the perfect place to celebrate special occasions, romantic dinners and business lunches, offering an exquisite culinary experience for all palates.

The 250-seater restaurant has been designed to offer different experiences for various occasions, so whether you’re having a quick business lunch, sundowner drinks, a relaxed family meal or a sophisticated dinner to celebrate a special occasion, the experience will be a memorable one.

The venue is easily accessible, well located and has safe undercover parking within the precinct.

The restaurant adheres to stringent Covid-19 regulations to ensure the safety of all patrons;

➢ Wearing of masks by all staff