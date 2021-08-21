Win a R250 Uber voucher

Uber has become more than a solution to get from point A to B, they have become a space to share problems and get some motivation from the drivers or simply an opportunity to sing along to your favourite song with an audience of one!

To celebrate Entrepreneurship day, we would like to hear your favourite words of motivation from the Uber driver, whether it was giving you an ear after a difficult day or giving you an answer to that question that has been on your mind for a few weeks. Or if you simply just want to celebrate the drivers that move us to our favourite destinations. Because sometimes the little things make all the difference!