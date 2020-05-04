Win a R4000 voucher from Travelstart with IOL and mothers-day.co.za

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cape Town - Being a mother is probably the toughest job in the world. Moms are nutritionists, healthcare experts, homeschoolers, workers, cleaners, comforters, advice-givers and coaches. This year has been particularly tough and mothers have generally borne the brunt of the coronavirus lockdown. In 2020, more than ever, our moms need to be made to feel extra special. That is why this Mother’s Day (Sunday May 10) we’re putting mom FIRST and now's your chance to crown your mom #FirstLady. IOL and mothers-day.co.za have tailor-made a prize package to ensure you mom gets a well-deserved break. Enter the giveaway below and stand a chance to win a R4000 voucher from Travelstart valid for travel in 2021. How to enter:

Let us know how your mother has made lockdown bearable, whether she is near or far, and why she is your #FirstLady. Email your submission to [email protected] to enter. Competition closes on May 9 at 5.30pm. Ts&Cs apply.

But wait, there's more!

Visit mothers-day.co.za and gain valuable tips, insights and information to help with gifting and spoiling South African moms this Mother’s Day, even in lockdown.

While you are there, don't forget to enter their competition to win an even bigger prize valued at over R100 000!

Visitors to the website stand the chance of winning a variety of products and gifts from brands, including Warwick Wine Estate, Travelstart, UCOOK, Freedom of Movement, NOMU, SweepSouth and Orms, valued at over R100 000.

Now there’s no excuse, get online today on mothers-day.co.za - and plan the perfect thank you.