Win a revolutionary new toothbrush hamper from Balene

Balene is a revolutionary toothbrush from Spain with a rotating, dual-sided head, that’s designed to clean the inside and the outside of the teeth at the same time.

The Balene toothbrush design is a breakthrough for patients who struggle to clean their teeth effectively, reducing plaque build-up, cavities and decay where people don’t brush correctly. It brushes the inside, outside and chewing surfaces of the teeth at the same time.

Watch the video below to find out more:

It’s ideal for parents, nurses and caregivers, removing plaque from every surface quickly and efficiently, giving a deep and thorough clean in less time. It’s also safe and effective if you have implants or orthodontic braces.