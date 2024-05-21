Win a revolutionary new toothbrush hamper from Balene

Balene is a revolutionary toothbrush from Spain with a rotating, dual-sided head, that’s designed to clean the inside and the outside of the teeth at the same time.
The Balene toothbrush design is a breakthrough for patients who struggle to clean their teeth effectively, reducing plaque build-up, cavities and decay where people don’t brush correctly. It brushes the inside, outside and chewing surfaces of the teeth at the same time.
Watch the video below to find out more:
It’s ideal for parents, nurses and caregivers, removing plaque from every surface quickly and efficiently, giving a deep and thorough clean in less time. It’s also safe and effective if you have implants or orthodontic braces.
How Balene works
- Balene has an innovative dual-sided head that embraces the teeth, brushing the inside, outside and chewing surfaces simultaneously, for a better clean in less time.
- The head rotates 180°, making it easy to move around the mouth and reach every corner.
- The soft, rounded bristles are angled at 45° to help gently clean under the gumline, in line with the bass brushing technique recommended by dental professionals.
- The Tyflex® bristles are antibacterial, for a more hygienic brushing experience. They also last up to twice as long as conventional nylon bristles.
Who is Balene for?
Balene is suitable for adults and children, aged six years and older. It is particularly beneficial when:
- You have limited time to brush correctly. Dental professionals recommend brushing for a full two minutes twice a day for best results.
- You struggle with fine motor skills, have limited dexterity or other challenges that make it difficult for you to reach all the areas of your mouth.
- You are assisting someone to take care of their teeth.
- Children are still learning to brush their teeth correctly.
For more information or any additional details visit www.balene.co.za or contact distributor Ivohealth.
Complete the entery form below to stand a chance to win a family hamper of 4 toothbrushes valued at R1400.
IOL Lifestyle