Win a Rich Mnisi X Johnnie Walker hamper worth over R5 000

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

IOL Lifestyle is giving away a Rich Mnisi X Johnnie Walker hamper worth over R5000. The hamper includes a bespoke packaging designed by Rich Mnisi specifically for this campaign, a scarf and jersey from Azania Lounger wear collection and a bottle of Johnnie Walker Song of Ice. Johnnie Walker is set to bring the heat with their newest campaign with renowned South African brand Rich Mnisi. Johnnie Walker is well-known for its innovative “Winter is here” campaigns such as its limited-edition partnership with Home Box Office Inc (HBO) and "Game Of Thrones" for the White Walker and Song of Ice winter themed releases. Win a Rich Mnisi X Johnnie Walker hamper worth over R5 000. Picture: Supplied The brand’s limited-edition winter themed releases with HBO and Game of Thrones are inspired by the most enigmatic and feared characters of the hit show, which was beautifully displayed on textured and uniquely designed bottles of Johnnie Walker that were released in 2018 and 2019 respectively.

“In a time where consumer behaviour has been transformed by the current pandemic, we see that finding exciting ways to mix drinks up at home has become the new passport to enjoyment.

“Enjoying drinks at home has since become the new normal for consumers as stipulated in the lockdown regulations.

"As a brand we have introduced the Johnnie Walker highball which is perfect for those at home experiences.

“Additionally, it was only befitting that we mix things up as a brand by finding exciting ways to encourage South Africans during these trying times and drive a positive message of staying home, keeping warm and drinking responsibly with the #KeepWarmSA campaign.

Rich Mnisi is a designer who continues to push his boundaries and has energised South Africans with his winter collection which presented us with the opportunity to land this important #KeepWarmSA message in a vibrant manner.” said Thandeka Matsoha, senior brand manager.

Rich Mnisi extended his gratitude to Johnnie Walker’s approach of adjusting to life in our new quarantine normal and the amazing opportunity to further the creative on the Azania Loungewear range to drive the #KeepWarmSA message.

“I think brands do a lot of advertising and shouting at consumers but very few listen, the reception to the range was amazing and so we are even more excited to extend it to more South Africans thanks to Johnnie Walker.”

Furthermore, to drive the narrative of staying home and keeping safe during the lockdown period Johnnie Walker wanted to partner with a brand that will carry out the message in a more trendy and relatable way.

The Johnnie Walker brand believes in the notion of living your richest life and believe that this can continue while staying home.

This partnership aims to encourage responsible enjoyment during this time.

Enter the competition below:

http://vpas.im/MTIwMjYxMQ