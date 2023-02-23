Win a set of double tickets to the Formula E in Cape Town

The inaugural ABB FIA Formula E Cape Town E-Prix – an all-electric, open wheel street race featuring some of the world’s best single-seater drivers is on the afternoon of February 25th.

Around 25,000 fans will be seated on grandstands at various points along the circuit, which promises to be one of the fastest tracks on the global series calendar.

The race starts in Vlei Road at the DHL stadium, then turns onto Helen Suzman Blvd towards the city, before heading through to Granger Bay Blvd. From there it’s onto Beach Road, and then into the home stretch on Fritz Sonnenberg Road.

Ticket prices start at R350 for general admission into the Allianz Fan Village, with big screens, food and beverage, racing simulators, exciting activations and activities, and with DJ Zinhle and Amy Jones providing live entertainment. Limited grandstand tickets are still available.