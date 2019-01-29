IOL Lifestyle and Kirstenbosch National Botanical Gardens are giving away 5 sets of double tickets to The Soil on Sunday 3 Feb.

IOL Lifestyle and Kirstenbosch National Botanical Gardens are giving away 5 sets of double tickets to The Soil on Sunday 3 February and promises to be a treat for concert-goers with their harmonious soul-enriching sounds.

The Soil is a South African acapella 3-member group whose music is defined as Kasi-soul, an eclectic mix of musical genres such as jazz, hip hop, Afro-pop and Afro-soul Afro-pop and Afro-soul in a contemporary township style.



The Summer Sunset concerts at the Kirstenbosch National Botanical Garden have become a much anticipated annual event for Capetonians, who flock in their droves to soak up world-class live music in a unique and awe-inspiring open-air setting.





The Soil have recently completed a highly successful East African tour and will be performing their latest single titled #KOROBELA (The Love Spell) for the first time in Cape Town – a fitting start to the month of love.





In addition to well-known songs such as Susan, Thambolan and Joy, concert-goers can look forward to a sneak preview of other brand new releases from The Soil’s upcoming new album.





This Kirstenbosch performance – marks the beginning of The Soil’s KOROBELA TOUR in celebration of love.





Listen to them here:









Don’t miss the opportunity to watch one of South Africa’s rising Kasi-soul bands perform live at the Kirstenbosch Summer Sunset Concerts.





Tickets for this concert will cost R150 for youth (6 - 21 years with ID), R190 for adults and children under 6 enter for free.

Book tickets online through www.webtickets.co.za.





