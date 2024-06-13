Win a set of family tickets to Capegate Shopping Centre’s ice rink

Parents can get ready for a winter school holiday activity that children will love.
Capegate Shopping Centre’s Ice Rink is set to welcome happy skaters aged 3 to 13 years old from June 14 to July 7.
Last year, one young skater described it as “the best place in the world,” and this year promises to be just as magical.
The specially created rink, measuring 15 by 8 metres and made with real ice, offers a perfect way for young skaters to beat the winter blues and stay active.
While the kids have a blast on the ice, family members can relax and watch the fun from the nearby seating area. The friendly, highly skilled staff will be keeping a watchful eye and are available to lend a helping hand.
Now in its fourth year, the ice rink has become a favourite for children and parents alike in the winter school holidays. It’s a fantastic opportunity for parents to enjoy a quick shop while their youngsters are living their best lives on the ice.
Skates are supplied as part of the ticket price, but skaters must bring their own thick socks to wear inside the boots.
Skating is not only enjoyable but also keeps the kids active. It helps build stronger joints and muscles, improves balance and coordination, and provides positive emotional benefits from a good day out.
Don’t miss out on this opportunity to make this winter school holiday unforgettable for your children.
Event Details:
Dates: 14 June to 7 July 2024
Cost: R70 per skater per 50 minute session (includes skate hire)
Ages: 3 – 13 years old only
Tickets are available at Webtickets but are also available to purchase on site.
Session times:
Mondays - Saturdays: 10am - 7pm (last session starts at 6pm)
Sundays: 10am - 5pm (last session starts at 4pm)
Complete the entry form below to stand a chance to win a set of 4 tickets to Cape Gate’s ice rink.a Rafflecopter giveaway