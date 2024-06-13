Win a set of family tickets to Capegate Shopping Centre’s ice rink

Capegate Shopping Centre’s Ice Rink is set to welcome happy skaters aged 3 to 13 years old from June 14 to July 7.

Parents can get ready for a winter school holiday activity that children will love.

Last year, one young skater described it as “the best place in the world,” and this year promises to be just as magical.

The specially created rink, measuring 15 by 8 metres and made with real ice, offers a perfect way for young skaters to beat the winter blues and stay active.

While the kids have a blast on the ice, family members can relax and watch the fun from the nearby seating area. The friendly, highly skilled staff will be keeping a watchful eye and are available to lend a helping hand.