Win a spa treatment from LCN worth R1 700 in IOL's #MyHeart competition









Three lucky couples stand a chance to win a spa treatment from LCN valued at R1 700 each. Celebrate the month of love with a spa treatment from Looking Good LCN by sending a shout-out to a loved one in IOL's #MyHeart competition. Three lucky couples stand a chance to win a spa treatment from LCN valued at R1 700 each. Prize includes: a manicure; pedicure and a massage package. Competition closes on Thursday, February 20, 2020. Open to Joburg and Pretoria residents only. How to enter IOL's #MyHeart competition: Send an email to [email protected] with a shout out to a very special someone in your life (minimum 150 words). Or send us a message or a video via Whatsapp to 0745573535.

Whether it's the love of your life, your BFF, your dog, your cat, your mom, your boss or your second-removed cousin on your grandmother's side, we want to know why you appreciate them so much.

You can also DM us on Facebook or Twitter, or tag us on Instagram.

Winners of this prize will be notified by March 6.

Winners will be notified by email or phone, so please send us your contact details with your entry.

