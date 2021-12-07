Win a Stella Artois hosting kit valued at R3 500

In 1926, the Artois Brewery created a special batch of beer as a gift to the cheerful people of Leuven in Belgium. That special batch was the first to officially have “Stella” in its name – the Latin word for star, which can be seen on every bottle as a symbol of this rich history.

Using the finest malt, hops and water, plus over 600 years of brewing expertise, in every sip of a Stella Artois is a legacy of craftsmanship that produces the perfect beer to savour moments with the ones you love the most. Yet, in our busy lives, we sometimes struggle to find the time to get together with loved ones and friends. The antidote to this is The Life Artois.

The Life Artois is when you slow down and be present.

When you savour life and take time to make meaningful moments of connection with those you love. Hosting starts with Stella and there is no better feeling than being at the dinner table, hosting a games night or having friends over for a braai – with Stella Artois to raise the moment.

To inspire special moments in The Life Artois, STELLA ARTOIS and IOL are giving away 10 ultimate Hosting Kits valued at R3 500 each, consisting of: 2 limited edition Stella glass Chalices, Stella cheeseboard, knife set, branded leather place mats, branded serviettes, and 2 Bluetooth Speakers.

To enter: Tell us how you will host friends and family this festive season in The Life Artois? Email us your answer, name and address to [email protected] before December 15, 2021 to stand a chance of winning.

