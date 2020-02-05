Win a Sunstar GUM fresh breath kit in IOL's #MyHeart competition









It's no coincidence that February, the month of love, is also National Fresh Breath Month. Love and romance means getting up close and personal.

That's why IOL has partnered with Sunstar GUM in our #MyHeart competition to give away two #FreshBreathCheck kits.

Valued at R745, each kit contains everything you need to super-power your oral care routine, including a Sunstar GUM ActiVital Sonic brush, floss, interdental tools, a tongue cleaner, GUM Original White and GUM Red-Cote Disclosing Tablets.





Sunstar GUM is recommended by dental professionals around the world and available from Dis-Chem, Clicks, selected Checkers, Pick n Pay, SPAR, pharmacies and dentists.





Bad breath, also known as halitosis, affects more than half of South Africans. According to experts, this common condition can usually be prevented with effective oral hygiene.





”Bad breath goes hand in hand with poor oral hygiene, which causes gum disease and other oral health issues,” says Dirna Grobbelaar, Ivohealth’s Oral Care Advisor and accredited by the Swiss Dental Academy. “The most important element of any oral care routine is the mechanical removal of plaque by brushing and cleaning in-between the teeth.”





Grobbelaar describes an effective routine to help maintain fresh breath and a hygienically clean mouth:





1. Brush correctly twice a day, for a full two minutes each time, this will remove about 50% of plaque. Use a soft-bristled brush and small movement. Don’t brush hard, it can damage your gums. Sonic toothbrushes – like the Sunstar GUM ActiVital Sonic have been shown to remove more plaque than a manual brush.





2. Clean in-between every day. Even the most careful brushing can’t reach right between the teeth; daily flossing or interdental cleaning is crucial. If in doubt, sniff the floss! If you do not feel confident how to clean in-between correctly ask a dental professional.





3. Another place that plaque and food debris can accumulate is on the tongue - gently scrape every day, using a teaspoon or Sunstar GUM Tongue Cleaner.





4. Rinse with mouthwash, either as a final step, after eating or when brushing isn’t convenient. Use an alcohol-free mouthwash (like Sunstar GUM Original White). Alternatively, chew sugar-free gum to stimulate saliva and naturally "rinse" the mouth.





To check if your oral hygiene routine is on point use Sunstar GUM Red-Cote Disclosing Tablets, available from dentists and pharmacies. Simply chew one after brushing to reveal any areas you’ve missed, then brush and floss again until your mouth is completely clean.





In addition to your daily routine, book an appointment with your dentist at least once a year and ideally go for a professional clean every six months. Dentists and oral hygienists have the expertise and tools to remove plaque and tartar that you can’t, even with the most meticulous oral routine.





For advice speak to your dental professional. For more information on keeping your breath fresh read www.ivohealth.co.za/bad-breath .





