Win a tablet with matric subjects from Vivlia Publishing - Gauteng only

Are you preparing for your 2021 Matric exams, rewriting or in grade 11? You can win a tablet with all your subjects.

Mathematics and English are already installed. You can select two of the following subjects for your tailored learning:

Physical Sciences

Afrikaans

IsiZulu

Leading South African publisher, Vivlia, is offering a matric catch-up program ahead of the 2021 Matric rewrites. The program has been specially tailored to support learners and instill optimism and confidence for their Matric and grade 11 year. The educational resources are inclusive and offer learning in all 11 official languages.

Founded in 1989, Vivlia has been around for 31 years, providing accessible and culturally relevant learning materials. It is an independent, black owned publishing house that prides itself in understanding, locally, the educational and developmental needs of learners. To empower both learners and teachers, parents and guardians; the Vivlia product development goes through a rigorous consultation and research process, with educational professionals and subject experts.

“Our catch-up programme is not to be confused with a traditional study guide. It is an exam preparation guide that will help matric students navigate their final Languages and Mathematic papers,” says ICT Director of Vivlia Publishers, Phathu Nemukula.