Win a tailored Elegant-U garment of your choice in IOL's #MyHeart competition

In this Month of Love let us also celebrate South Africans doing amazing things out there, with a special shout-out to entrepreneurs.
One such entrepreneur is Mashudu Tshivhilinge, owner of Elegant-U, a proudly South African brand that celebrates individuality with clothing designed to fit beautifully, and comfortably, for every body shape and size.
Growing up in Limpopo, Mashudu Tshivhilinge was inspired by the way clothes were elevated by their wearer. The observation and study of idiosyncratic quirks and the unique elements that make up personal style remained a fascination even whilst studying towards a BTech in Electrical Engineering.
Tshivhilinge found that many women veer towards ill-fitting garments that do little to accentuate their form, not always due to personal preference, but rather because of a lack of available garments suited to their shape.
In 2013 she decided to put a stop to this and set about opening her own business, Elegant-U, to produce custom-made pieces that cater to the unique attributes of all women. Eschewing the, ‘one size fits all’ rule, Tshivhilinge roped in the services of her mother, Sara Mudzweda, to help her develop a business model that would allow her and a team of local seamstresses to produce a capsule collection of classic pieces.
The collection pieces – produced seasonally – all adhere to a style ethos that prizes classic silhouettes and clean lines.
Inspired by shapes and colour, Elegant-U comprises simplistic designs based on the principle that clothing should fit your body with comfort and ease. The range consists of everyday ready-to-wear items, work wear and occasion wear. Prints are used sparingly but cleverly, as Elegant-U garments are designed for everyday wear.
Tshivhilinge believes that tailoring is the key to a beautiful fit, and as such, Elegant-U also offers consultation and tailoring services to ensure your garment fits to perfection.
Shop Online at www.elegant-u.co.za or visit the store at 12A Salt circle Arcade, 384 Albert Road, Salt River, Cape Town
