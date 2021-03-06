Win a Teeling Whiskey Trinity tasting set and seat at the virtual tasting table

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

IOL Lifestyle is giving away a Teeling Whiskey Trinity tasting set and seat at the virtual tasting table in celebration of St. Patrick’s Day. The tasting set will include a bottle of Teeling’s Small Batch whiskey, the full trinity tasting bottles, a wooden tasting board complete with a guide to help you learn more about the exceptional Irish whiskey. For whiskey enthusiasts, with both International Irish Whiskey Day (3rd) and St Patrick's Day (17th) being celebrated in March, it’s the perfect time to raise a dram, and of course, a great excuse to explore new spirits. Teeling Whiskey, Ireland’s most progressive whiskey producer brings the taste and spirit of Ireland to South African whiskey fans with the national release of the Teeling Trinity: Teeling Small Batch Whiskey, Teeling Single Grain Whiskey and Teeling Single Malt Irish Whiskey. Teeling Whiskey is best known for redefining and reigniting the Irish Whiskey category through innovation and unexpected flavour.

In 2015, Teeling Whiskey opened the first distillery in Dublin in over 125 years with Founders, Jack and Stephen Teeling, and Head Distiller, Alex Chasko, approaching craft whiskey with respect for generations passed, but with the confidence to forge the next chapter in Dublin distilling.

Varying the time, style and number of barrels used during the maturation process results in a portfolio of whiskeys that are complex and full of character.

In six short years, Teeling Whiskey has garnered 130 international awards and has been recognised as category-leaders worldwide.

In 2019, Teeling’s 24 YO Single Malt was named the World’s Best Single Malt at the World Whiskies Awards which was the first Irish Whiskey to receive this accolade.

With these feathers in their cap, Teeling Whiskey expressions have grown popular across the world, reigniting enthusiasm for Irish Whiskey and globally reinvigorating the whiskey industry.

Enter the competition below: