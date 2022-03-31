Win a two night’s stay for two people at Century City Hotel Bridgewater valued at R4 000

Century City Hotels recently announced the launch of their new offering, Bridgewater Hotel, a stunning purpose-built hotel ideally suited to the modern business traveller. Offering visitors the best of both worlds, the new hotel in Cape Town was built in response to the increase in demand for rooms as a result of the overwhelming success and popularity of its existing hotel, the Urban Square Hotel and additional accommodation in the precinct needed to provide to delegates at the Century City Conference Centre.

The stylish 80-room property overlooks a tranquil six-hectare parkland of islands and waterways, yet it is literally just a stroll from the buzz and bustle of Century City’s vibrant Urban Square and a stone’s throw from the ever popular Canal Walk Shopping Centre. To celebrate the benefits of this unique location, the new hotel has been designed to create a zone of tranquillity in the heart of activity. Sitting at the intersection of natural beauty and urban energy, Bridgewater Hotel offers guests a wide variety of activities to choose from, all within easy walking distance.

These include running, cycling, canoeing, and stand-up paddling on the extensive waterways of Ratanga Park and the Grand Canal. Hi-tech, low-touch hospitality With innovation and convenience at the core of its offering, Bridgewater is equipped with the latest trends in hospitality technology.

From the option of a friction-less digital check-in and the thoughtful provision of power points, throughout the public areas, to the ease and speed of the free hotel-wide WiFi. All the rooms have intelligent TV’s, conveniently loaded with popular streaming apps Netflix and YouTube. A single seductive imperative: relax

Every one of the 80 brand new, ergonomically equipped rooms offers a level of cosiness that is hard to define but impossible to miss. From the calming, hand-rubbed midnight blue feature walls to the gleaming brass fixtures, every facet of the interior design has been selected to reflect a single seductive imperative: to relax. Special offers

From romantic escapes to weekend staycations, Bridgewater Hotel is running a range of extra special launch offers. Don’t miss out on the opportunity to enjoy more hospitality and comfort for a whole lot less than you’d expect. Visit the website for more info on the latest offers. Bridgewater Hotel is the perfect place to stay if you’re in Cape Town to savour the variety of the Mother City’s delights and attractions. Whether you’re looking for culture, cuisine, sport, fynbos, wine, wildlife, mountains or beaches, the network of freeways that feed Century City will have you at your destination in next to no time. For more info on Century City Hotels and the exciting new developments in the area, visit the website.

WIN! WIN! WIN! One lucky IOL reader stands a chance of winning a two night’s stay for two people, including breakfast, valued at R4 000. Please note: competition is open to Cape Town residents only.