Win a Valentine's romantic getaway at River Meadow Manor in IOL's #MyHeart competition









The stay will include an extravagant 5-course Valentine’s dinner with live music, one bottle of premium wine and a scrumptious breakfast the next morning before departing. Picture: Supplied IOL Lifestyle is giving away a romantic overnight stay for you and a partner to the value of R5 000 at the breathtaking boutique hotel River Meadow Manor for Friday, February 14, 2020. The stay will include an extravagant 5-course Valentine’s dinner with live music, one bottle of premium wine and a scrumptious breakfast the next morning before departing. River Meadow Manor which was recently acquired by South African hotelier, Siyanda Dlamini, is a prominent boutique hotel, conference and wedding venue that is centrally situated in Irene, between Johannesburg and Pretoria. The luxurious accommodation boasts a variety of facilities and 30 guest rooms for a private wedding, conference function or for tourists in search of a leisure stay.

The hotel feels like a country escape with lush green pastures and 100-year-old oak trees, yet remains conveniently close to two major city centres and is just 20 minutes from OR Tambo International Airport. For further information, please contact 012 – 667 9650 / 9660 [email protected] Social media: Instagram – @rivermeadowmanor and Facebook – River Meadow Manor Website: www.rmmanor.co.za

Please note: The competition is open to Gauteng residents only, and closes February 12.

Here's how to enter IOL's #MyHeart competition:

Send an email to [email protected] with a shout out to a very special someone in your life (minimum 150 words). Or send us a message or a video via Whatsapp to 0745573535.

Whether it's the love of your life, your BFF, your cat, your mom, your boss or your second-removed cousin on your grandmother's side, we want to know why you appreciate them so much.

You can also DM us on Facebook or Twitter, or tag us on Instagram.

Winners of this prize will be notified by February 13.

Winners will be notified by email or phone, so please send us your contact details with your entry.

Competition Rules: