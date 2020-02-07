IOL Lifestyle is giving away a romantic overnight stay for you and a partner to the value of R5 000 at the breathtaking boutique hotel River Meadow Manor for Friday, February 14, 2020.
The stay will include an extravagant 5-course Valentine’s dinner with live music, one bottle of premium wine and a scrumptious breakfast the next morning before departing.
River Meadow Manor which was recently acquired by South African hotelier, Siyanda Dlamini, is a prominent boutique hotel, conference and wedding venue that is centrally situated in Irene, between Johannesburg and Pretoria.
The luxurious accommodation boasts a variety of facilities and 30 guest rooms for a private wedding, conference function or for tourists in search of a leisure stay.
The hotel feels like a country escape with lush green pastures and 100-year-old oak trees, yet remains conveniently close to two major city centres and is just 20 minutes from OR Tambo International Airport.
For further information, please contact 012 – 667 9650 / 9660 [email protected] Social media: Instagram – @rivermeadowmanor and Facebook – River Meadow Manor Website: www.rmmanor.co.za