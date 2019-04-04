Road to MTN Bushfire. Picture: Supplied

IOL Entertainment is giving away a VIP MTN Bushfire weekend Package worth R35 000. There are many ways to get to Africa’s most acclaimed music festival, MTN Bushfire, hailed in 2016 by CNN as one of the “7 African music festivals you really have to see” and listed by BBC as a “Top African festival.”

Some guests follow the compass and GPS coordinates to 26.4973° S, 31.2183° E, leading to the House on Fire in the Malkerns Valley of eSwatini, home of the MTN Bushfire Festival.

Other guests follow a different kind of compass that can also lead you to this iconic event – the compass that is inside each and every person and is at the heart of the MTN Bushfire #BringYourFire ethos – that being your moral compass.

But possibly the best way to get to MTN Bushfire 2019 is with an inclusive VIP weekend package that includes a chauffeur drive for you and a guest from Johannesburg to MTN Bushfire and back.

The winner of the Road to Bushfire Weekend package will receive this amazing prize that includes 2 Golden Lounge tickets, 3 nights accommodation (including breakfast), at a nearby hotel, hotel transfers, as well as a tour of The Mantenga Cultural Village and The Swaziland National Museum.

With drinks and snacks for the journey included, as well as stops at fun and interactive activation points along the way, the prize winners will arrive at MTN Bushfire feeling refreshed and ready for the weekend. This prize, valued at over R35 000 is up for grabs.

As anyone who has attended an MTN Bushfire Festival can attest, MTN Bushfire is more than a festival, it’s a living, breathing ecosystem deeply rooted in African soil, yet inclusive and welcoming to guests from all over the world.

This uniquely African, and yet globally infused festival experience welcomes thousands in an atmosphere of tolerance and passionate commitment to music, the arts and the environment.

MTN Bushfire is unlike just about any other event of its kind based on this strong and foundational commitment to igniting social change within individuals, communities, and at large.

The Festival’s #BRINGYOURFIRE call to action is a personal one that taps into the moral compass inside everyone.

MTN Bushfire invites all fans of music, the arts, cultural exploration and environmental sustainability to become part of the thriving community that is MTN Bushfire.

So follow the compass and join in the journey towards MTN Bushfire 2019 by following us on all social media platforms as well as visiting our website, www.bush-fire.com.

Event Information

Venue: House-on-Fire, Malkerns Valley, Swaziland

Time: 16:00

Date: 24 May - 26 May 2019

Tickets: R250 for children and R900 for adults available from Howler

TERMS AND CONDITIONS

* Terms and conditions apply. Winner and guest must be over 18 and have valid South African passports. For additional T’s & C’s visit www.bush-fire.com.