Win a VIP table for 6 at The Grand Africa Cafe to enjoy Prince Kaybee on First Thursdays

Grand Africa Rising is a series of expertly produced residencies created with the intention of highlighting not only the cream of Africa’s musical crop, but also showcasing them in a beautiful setting and broadcasting this to the world.

Featuring the hottest music talent in Africa, Grand Africa Rising is a celebration of all that we are, all things Africa.

Kicking off on the 5th of November, the series of carefully curated experiences will be celebrated on the First Thursday of every month for the duration of Summer, and what better venue to launch the concert series than at the V&A’s Waterfront’s iconic Grand Africa Café & Beach?

A one-of-a-kind seafront venue and private beach, a favourite for locals and internationals alike, the Grand Africa Café & Beach is the perfect place to enjoy sundowners and launch your way into party-mode, all in full view of Table Mountain as a backdrop, and the Atlantic Ocean lapping away beside you.

To stand a chance to win a VIP table for 6 on November 5th complete the entry form below: