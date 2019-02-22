Stand a chance of winning a Vit C shower and bath hamper in IOL's #MyHeart competition.

After a long day at work, a small but highly appreciated gift to your loved ones would be to give them the time and space to relax uninterrupted in a hot bath or shower.



As an added bonus, why not improve the quality of the water they will use as well as the amount.





When bathing and showering, the skin and respiratory system are exposed to chemicals daily, including chlorine, ammonia, chloramines, heavy metals, VOCs (Volatile Organic Compounds), fluoride, pesticides, hormones, pharmaceutical drugs, fertilizers, petrochemicals, dioxins, radioactive materials and micro-organisms.





The cause of dry itchy, eczema type skin, dry brittle hair and respiratory allergies could very much be from the quality of your water. This is where the Vit C Showerhead and Bath tablets were born.





The Vit C Showerhead combines intelligent design with 12-stage filtration and the powerful effects of Vitamin C to provide users with a water supply that is filtered, neutralised, dechlorinated and packed with natural benefits. It neutralises up to 99.8% of free chlorine and chloromines in the water.

The Vit C Showerhead is simple in design with two spray patterns. The unit includes a replaceable filter and showerhead containing Vit C (ascorbic acid) ceramic balls and is water-saving by allowing only 6l/minute water flow.









Vit C's bath effervescent tablets dechlorinates bath water by neutralising the chlorine and by-products into a harmless compound thereby softening bath water and protecting the natural barrier of skin on a daily basis.





Stand a chance of winning a Vit C shower and bath hamper in IOL's #MyHeart competition.













How to enter our #MyHeart competition: