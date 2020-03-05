Win an AFI Fashion Week experience and Royal Flush gin hamper (Cape Town Only)

IOL Lifestyle is giving away an AFI Fashion experience including a Royal Flush gin hamper worth R 9 500.

The prize includes a one night stay for two couples at The Onyx for the Thursday night, four tickets for three shows on the same night at the opening of AFI Fashion Week and a Royal Flush gin hamper.

Conveniently located opposite the Cape Town Convention Centre, The Onyx, a harmonious blend of hotel and residential offerings, commands the attention of passers-by with its bold, external features and keeps guests enthralled with its sophisticated internal finishes and its highly luxurious atmosphere. Onyx is similar in appearance to black sapphire, a rare, striking gemstone, which perfectly mirrors the property’s essence

Royal Flush Gin. Picture: Supplied

In celebration of past and present, Heerengracht Street, Cape Town’s oldest thoroughfare, has received another layer of contemporary innovation with the opening of the Onyx. Guests can look forward to a chic city experience, on par with apartment offerings in New York, London and Paris, but infused with South African vibrancy.

The Onyx. Picture: Supplied

This year's AFI Cape Town Fashion Week will take place from the 12 – 14 of March 2020 at the CTICC. It's the annual fashion event that designers and fashionistas look forward to most. It's the event where you can feel the runway come alive as the finest in fashion strut their stuff and set the night alight in an awe-inspiring show featuring colorful couture & immaculate models.

Including some of the finest designers across the African continent as well as some exciting up and comers.

