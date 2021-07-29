Win an eco-friendly hamper from Earthsap

Earthsap has been a manufacturer of earth-friendly toiletries and cleaning products for more than 20 years, continuously improving their toxin-free formulas cleaners and cosmetics.

Reduce your carbon footprint by using buying South African products and contribute to the local economy whilst saving the environment from pollution.

These proudly South African products have been formulated with the help of skilled microbiologists and are made using pure plant oils and other natural ingredients.

There are no synthetic fragrances, irritants or allergens in Earthsap’s products. They are safe for your family, your pets and the environment, and because they’re biodegradable, they won’t cause any harm to aquatic life or marine plant growth.

Try Earthsap’s wide range product knowing they good for the environment and good for your home!