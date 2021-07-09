Win an Extreme Energy Non-Alcoholic hamper worth over R1000

IOL Lifestyle is giving away.a hamper of the new Extreme Energy Non-Alcoholic drink valued at R1050. The hamper includes 2x cases of the Extreme Energy Non-Alcoholic drink, a cool selection of branded items like the Extreme Non-Alcoholic back pack, sunglasses and BT speaker.

Popular Mzansi DJ duo Major League DJz have partnered with Extreme Energy’s new Non-Alcoholic variant to bring fans a behind-the-scenes look at the unstoppable momentum of their fast-paced lives. The video, entitled “Stay on the Pulse” is a self-styled documentary featuring the Mbere brothers, dance sensation Neevan, and self-taught dance choreographer Junior King, that captures a 12-hour window into their day and what it takes to be fully connected and on top of their game. Fans can catch the video on the Extreme Energy Non-Alcoholic social media platforms on Thursday 15 July to see the action-filled, on-the-pulse lives of these top musicians and dancers - and how they keep the pace.

It’s go-go-go from the moment they wake up until they make their way to the recording studio to do what they really love – bringing the music, the dance and the vibe together in studio. “Our lives are filled with non-stop action and we need to set the vibe and keep the energy going say brothers Bandile and Banele Mbere of Major League DJz. ‘What people don’t see is the behind-the-scenes hustle it takes to make it happen. “We love what we do, and we are those guys who get the party started no matter what.

“The new Extreme Energy Non-Alcoholic drink is there for us when we choose not to drink and keep the party going – with the same apple energy taste we love.” Extreme Energy understands the lifestyle needs of people at the top of their game - like Neevan, Junior King and the Mbere brothers - and why they want to enjoy the same refreshing apple taste and energy kick during those times when they choose to drink less or not at all. Enter the competition below: