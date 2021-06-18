Win an UNO 50th birthday hamper worth R2000

IOL Lifestyle is giving away an UNO 50th birthday hamper valued at R2000. Conceived in 1971 in a barbershop in Cincinnati, Ohio, the iconic card game was created as a way for families to spend time together, and quickly became a household staple.

Five decades later, UNO, now available in over 80 countries and with 17 decks sold every minute, UNO, has grown into a global sensation that offers fans of all ages a variety of innovative card-based and digital games. "For 50 years, UNO has brought people together by transcending language, culture and age through gameplay. “As the number one game in the world, we’ve maintained its origins of a beloved family pastime, while evolving into a cultural phenomenon," said Ray Adler, Global Head of Mattel Games.

"Combining the brand’s roots of inclusivity and simplicity, the passionate global fan base, and unprecedented momentum, UNO’s 50th anniversary is a yearlong celebration of the brand’s past, present and future.” The brand is celebrating 50 years of bringing people around the world together through: This year UNO is sharing different ways to plays, allowing you to put a different spin on hours of gameplay, with products available for purchase now.